HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

E.P. Jayarajan takes part in CPI(M) rally-related public meeting, dismissive of rumours

LDF convener terms his alleged rift with the party ‘media creation’

March 04, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
LDF convener and CPI (M) leader E.P. Jayarajan interacting with CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan at a public meeting held at Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur on Saturday in connection with the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha.

LDF convener and CPI (M) leader E.P. Jayarajan interacting with CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan at a public meeting held at Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur on Saturday in connection with the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Putting an end to the controversy over his absence from the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan participated in a public meeting organised in Thrissur in connection with the rally on Saturday. His absence from the rally had raised questions about his alleged differences with the party.

Mr. Jayarajan said he had no issues with the party. “There was no special instruction from the party about participating in the public meeting in Thrissur. The controversy over my absence from the rally was media creation,” he said.

“The CPI(M) has been organising programmes across the State. I am getting old and cannot be part of the rally everywhere. Moreover, I have a great responsibility as LDF convener,” he said.

On Vaidekam resort

About the controversy over the Vaidekam Ayurveda resort, partly owned by his family members, he said it was an Ayurveda treatment centre. “I used to advise them. Other than that, I don’t have any other link with that resort,” he said.

Responding to the attack on an Asianet office in Kochi by activists of the Students Federation of India, Mr. Jayarajan said the CPI(M) had always stood for freedom of the media. “The party will check whether there are any lapses on the part of the SFI. The party will not support any attack against the media,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.