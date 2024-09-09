ADVERTISEMENT

E.P. Jayarajan skips Chadayan Govindan memorial meet

Published - September 09, 2024 08:23 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] central committee member E.P. Jayarajan did not attend the memorial meet for former CPI(M) State secretary Chadayan Govindan held at Payyambalam on Monday.

The absence, despite an earlier press release stating his participation alongside Politbureau member A. Vijayaraghavan, was attributed to Mr. Jayarajan’s ongoing Ayurvedic treatment.

The meet, marking the 26th death anniversary of Govindan, saw notable CPI(M) leaders in attendance. Mr. Jayarajan, who has been notably reticent following his removal as Left Democratic Front convener, has refrained from participating in party events or engaging with journalists. .

Party Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan addressed the media, clarifying that Mr. E.P. Jayarajan’s absence was due to his treatment. He emphasised that the party’s focus was on its work and commitment to public welfare.

During the event, Mr. Vijayaraghavan criticised the media for its perceived neglect of major national issues, such as the ongoing conflict in Manipur. He accused mediapersons of focussing on minor controversies while major stories went underreported.

