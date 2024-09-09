GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

E.P. Jayarajan skips Chadayan Govindan memorial meet

Published - September 09, 2024 08:23 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] central committee member E.P. Jayarajan did not attend the memorial meet for former CPI(M) State secretary Chadayan Govindan held at Payyambalam on Monday.

The absence, despite an earlier press release stating his participation alongside Politbureau member A. Vijayaraghavan, was attributed to Mr. Jayarajan’s ongoing Ayurvedic treatment.

The meet, marking the 26th death anniversary of Govindan, saw notable CPI(M) leaders in attendance. Mr. Jayarajan, who has been notably reticent following his removal as Left Democratic Front convener, has refrained from participating in party events or engaging with journalists. .

Party Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan addressed the media, clarifying that Mr. E.P. Jayarajan’s absence was due to his treatment. He emphasised that the party’s focus was on its work and commitment to public welfare.

During the event, Mr. Vijayaraghavan criticised the media for its perceived neglect of major national issues, such as the ongoing conflict in Manipur. He accused mediapersons of focussing on minor controversies while major stories went underreported.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.