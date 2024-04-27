E.P. Jayarajan set up as a sacrificial goat for impending LDF rout, says Satheesan

April 27, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is setting up Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan as a sacrificial goat for the impending rout awaiting the LDF in the Lok Sabha polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Mr. Satheesan said that Mr. Jayarajan had met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar with the knowledge of Mr. Vijayan, who has now left the former to fend for himself. He added that the Chief Minister had let slip that he himself had met Mr. Javadekar on several occasions and has now given up on his co-accused.

“Whatever we have said from the very outset has proved right. We had all along asked whether Mr. Jayarajan was the convenor of the LDF or the National Democratic Alliance. Chief minister meeting or even hosting a union minister as he did in the case of Nitin Gadkari is understandable. But what has Mr. Vijayan got to do with a mere BJP leader like Mr. Javadekar? What conversed in those meetings?” Mr. Satheesan asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That Mr. Jayarajan and Mr. Javadekar had met is a given. The only confusion is whether Mr. Javadekar had gone to Mr. Jayarajan’s son’s flat or Mr. Jayarajan went to Mr. Javadekar’s place. What has the LDF convenor got to do with a BJP leader?” he added.

Mr. Satheesan, however, declined to take up the issues raised by self-styled power broker Nandakumar and BJP leader Shobha Surendran, who, he said, lacked credibility and invoked Congress leaders’ names without any basis. CPI(M) and BJP leaders in Kerala and the BJP leaders at the Centre have been in constant communication with the agenda of defeating the Congress and the UDF, he added.

Mr. Satheeshan alleged the CPI(M) leaders have now publicly started appealing to vote for the BJP in Thrissur constituency. “That is good for us as we will get much more votes of committed communist activists. Communal forces were allowed to take advantage of the Thrissur Pooram as part of the CPI(M) ploy designed for the benefit of BJP.”

At the end everything was foisted on the Commissioner notwithstanding the fact that two State ministers and the ADGP were present in Thrissur. Wasn’t the chief minister aware of it? If he wasn’t, then he is not fit for the job, Mr. Satheesan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.