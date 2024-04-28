GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

E.P. Jayarajan denies any affiliation with BJP, alleges conspiracy

He stresses the implausibility of him defecting to the BJP, highlighting steadfast commitment to his political convictions

April 28, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a swift rebuttal to allegations of his inclination towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan has vehemently denied any association with that party.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Jayarajan reiterated his stance, labelling the accusations part of a calculated conspiracy led by the BJP and the Congress. Mr. Jayarajan said he gave an explanation on his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on the day of the election because Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s name was dragged in to the controversy. Failure to clarify could have led to speculation that the allegations were true. Hence, he chose to speak out, he said.

‘Complicity’ of media

Asserting his innocence, Mr. Jayarajan criticised the media for its ‘complicity’ in spreading rumours without conducting a thorough investigation. He also clarified that he had not met BJP leader Shobha Surendran either in Thrissur or in Delhi. He further underscored the implausibility of him defecting to the BJP, highlighting his steadfast commitment to his political convictions.

Mr. Jayarajan denied Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran’s allegation that he had held discussions with the BJP, emphasising that it had been several years since he visited the Gulf, where the alleged talks took place.

He expressed openness to constructive criticism, particularly lauding the Chief Minister’s recent remarks on accountability and rectification. If any errors were committed, he would rectify them promptly, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.