EoI invited to operate feeder e-buses from metro stations

August 03, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

With KSRTC not keen on operating feeder trips from Kochi metro stations to suburban towns, the KMRL has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from firms that are willing to operate e-buses from metro stations to the international airport, Infopark, and Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

The metro agency had been attracting considerable flak for not deploying adequate number of feeder buses ever since the metro was commissioned in 2017, despite daily average passenger patronage in the metro hovering at less than 1 lakh and the daily loss mounting to approximately ₹1 crore.

Quoting its feeder policy to provide commuters with seamless, sustainable, environment-friendly, comfortable, safe, and affordable connectivity options, the KMRL has, in its EoI, sought four stage carriage/contract e-buses to operate feeder services in the Aluva metro station – international airport and two such buses in the Kalamassery/CUSAT metro station – Government Medical College, and Kakkanad Water Metro jetty – Infopark routes.

The buses would be permitted to use power recharging infrastructure readied at metro stations for a fee, while GPS data and daily passenger count in the buses ought to be shared with KMRL when requested. The operator would in addition have to offer discounted fare-trip passes to regular travellers and airport employees, informed sources said.

Limited night parking facility will be provided at select stations. Yet another condition is that designated personnel of the metro agency would inspect the buses while they are in operation. These e-buses must also have insurance cover and the operator firm would have to bear the entire operational expense.

Metro sources said that they decided to invite EoI for e-buses since KSRTC did not respond to its requests to spare 30 buses to operate in feeder routes. If successful, more feeder buses would be introduced, they added.

KSBL surprised

Even as efforts are under way to formally roll out feeder buses, sources in Kleen Smart Bus Limited (KSBL) – a public limited company jointly promoted by bus operators from Kochi, resident and non-resident Keralites, which was once operating five feeder e-buses from metro stations, said they were caught by surprise when they received a ‘sudden notice’ in the second week of July, terminating its contract with KMRL from August 1. “We were willing to operate more e-buses in feeder routes. But the unexpected turn of events compelled us to suspend the operation of the feeder e-buses that had covered over six lakh ‘green kilometres’ and had been fitted with GPS and passenger information system, despite increasing demand from commuters, including in the Infopark corridor. This also led to over a dozen bus crew and administrative staff losing their job,” they said.

“Taking over from KMRL in February 2022, our journey began with challenges as we inherited a substantial loss incurred by the agency. However, with your unwavering support, we persevered and witnessed remarkable growth. From serving less than 100 passengers, we were able to provide over 2,000 passenger trips daily, contributing to the growth of patronage in the metro as well,” KSBL said in a communication addressed to its regular passengers.

Issues KSBL’s partner firm, which provided the e-buses, had with KMRL regarding payment of power charges among the reasons for the unexpected turn of events, said informed sources.