Enyclopaedia published

November 04, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications (SIEP) has brought Moolaka Vijnanakosham, an encyclopaedia on the 118 elements of the periodic table. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian released the encyclopaedia at the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival. Shanavas S., Director of General Education, received the first copy. SIEP director Muse Mary George presided over the event. The encyclopaedia lists the elements from hydrogen to oganesson, their distinguishing features and uses. The work will be useful to students and teachers, the Minister said.

