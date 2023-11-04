HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enyclopaedia published

November 04, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications (SIEP) has brought Moolaka Vijnanakosham, an encyclopaedia on the 118 elements of the periodic table. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian released the encyclopaedia at the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival. Shanavas S., Director of General Education, received the first copy. SIEP director Muse Mary George presided over the event. The encyclopaedia lists the elements from Hydrogen to Oganesson, their distinguishing features and uses. The work will be useful to students and teachers, the Minister said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.