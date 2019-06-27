Environmentalist collapses, dies amidst argument with EMI collection agent

Environmentalist and social activist V. J. Joseph, 63, died after he collapsed around 8.20 am on Thursday amidst an exchange with a bank representative who turned up at his residence at Eloor ferry for collecting the dues of a vehicle loan taken by his son.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital at Manjummal, he was declared brought dead. His body was later subjected to a postmortem at Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamasserry.

The Eloor police have registered a case for unnatural death invoking IPC Section 174 of CrPC. "Monthly instalments of the motorcycle loan amounting to less than ₹1 lakh taken by Mr. Joseph's son used to be collected from home. The representative of a bank at Palarivattom dropped in at the home in the morning to collect the two months' dues. As per Mr. Joseph's wife, her husband collapsed while talking with the representative. We have not yet received any complaint from the family over the death," said K.L. Joby, sub-inspector, Eloor.

Alice, Mr. Joseph's wife, said that there was some heated exchange between her husband and the bank representative though she didn’t hear what they spoke as she was in the kitchen. "Then I heard the banking guy yelling out for help and I rushed to see my husband collapsing. I tried to give him water but he wasn't able to take it," she said through tears.

She recollected that three guys claiming to be from the bank had turned up at the house two days back over the loan dues and her son had told them that he would clear it by the month-end.

Mr. Joseph was rushed to the hospital in a neighbour's car. He had high blood pressure and was also diabetic.

His son Joel Chris who was sleeping at the time of the incident woke up hearing the cries and reportedly had a go at the bank representative, who, incidentally, also helped Mr. Joseph into the car, said Mr. Joseph's nephew Freddy who lives in the neighbourhood.

Known popularly as Greenpeace Jose after being appointed Periyar Riverkeeper by the NGO Greenpeace International more than two decades back, he was very active in environmental issues, said environmentalist Eloor Gopinath. Mr. Joseph also played a key role in exposing the pollution of the Periyar river by industries along its banks, he said

Locals took out a protest march to the bank branch at Palarivattom alleging that undue pressure by the bank led to the death.