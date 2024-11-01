Environmental film fest in Malappuram on November 7

The fourth environmental film festival organised by the Rashmi Film Society will be held at Rajaji Academy in Malappuram on November 7. Film director Unnikrishnan Avala will inaugurate the festival in the morning. Environmental films and documentaries will be screened at the day-long festival.

Rashmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu inaugurated a meeting held in Malappuram on Friday (November 1). Secretary Anil Kuruppan presented a report. V.M. Suresh Kumar, Haneef Rajaji, Anees Koothradan, G.K. Rammohan, Babu Shanmughadas, K. Udayakumar, M. Anuraj, and Usman Irumbuzhi spoke.