Environmental conservation a priority: K.N. Balagopal

January 16, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Along with timely completion of various development projects across the State, environmental conservation will also be made a priority, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating multiple projects of the Kottarakara municipality, he said disasters and woes in Delhi are the result of climate change and pollution. “But Kerala is progressing on a safe path in this regard. As a result of the government’s efforts to protect environment, we are able to lead a risk-free life. The water budget prepared by the municipality will be helpful in preventing misuse of water and ensuring scientific utilisation,” he said. Mr. Balagopal added that digital literacy attained by the Kottarakara municipality, making it the first municipality in the State to achieve the target, is also a commendable feat.

Inaugurating the renovation of Polikodu Chira, near M.C. Road, in Ummannur panchayat, the Minister said that all natural resources including waterbodies will be protected. The Chira was drained and desilted while the former structure including the foundation was demolished as part of the renovation. The new retaining wall is 30 m long, 23 m wide and 10 feet high. Stone steps, ramp, culvert and drainage were also included in the work while a 54-m-long and 3-m-wide walkway has been built with interlock and steel hand rails for access to the waterbody. The construction was completed under the supervision of the Minor Irrigation department.

