Environment to promote research, entrepreneurship to be created: R. Bindu

An environment for promoting research and entrepreneurship among engineering students will be created, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has said. She was speaking after inaugurating Mikavu, an award distribution function, at the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) here on Wednesday.

Dr. Bindu said the role of such students in social development and taking technology to the common man was immense. Through new discoveries and ideas, students should be able to become job providers and not merely job seekers. The CET has done very well in the technical education sector, the Minister added.

She gave away prizes to students and teachers who had received patents following research, and students who had scored top ranks.

Mechanical engineering student Ujjwal Prakash who has been selcted for the Navy’s overseas deployment, and Bindu G.R., CET dean who won the Indian Society for Technical Education’s 2021 award for best engineering college teacher from the State, were honoured.

Rashmi Bhushan, Praveen Sekhar, and Liya Joseph – faculty members in the Department of Electronics Engineering – received patent for automated duct fan-based wall climbing device, and Usha Kumari and Jino Joy, faculty members in the same department, received patent for high-powered gear electric vehicle.

Rani S., faculty member in Mechanical Engineering department, Mohammed Arif in Chemistry department, and Edla Sneha, Ananthan P. Thampi, Vishnu V.S., and Abhijith P.K. Pillai, mechanical engineering students, got a patent for green cutting fluid emulsion composition, while Shiny P. Laila, Arun Kumar B., and Anne Fernandes of the Department of Chemistry received the patent for synthesis of promising pharmaceutical agent.

Jayashree P.K., K. Balan, Sumesh C., and Anand C.G. of the Department of Civil Engineering received patent for coir fibre latex composite sheet, and Mechanical Engineering student A. Sruthin won it for electronic beam propulsion system.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided. Technical Education Department State Project Facilitation Unit (SPFU) Director Vrinda V. Nair and CET Principal V. Suresh Babu spoke.