Environment dept. plans to engage Kudumbashree workers to tackle menace of water hyacinth

February 27, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Southern Bench of NGT asked authorities to elaborate on how the aquatic plant could be treated as a resource to generate value-added products

G. Krishnakumar

The State Environment department is exploring various proposals to tackle the threat of invasive water hyacinths in the Vembanad Kol ecosystem, including encouraging Kudumbashree workers to remove the aquatic plant and the creation of a circular economy by focusing on the weed-to-wealth concept. 

The department recently convened a meeting of various stakeholders on tackling the menace that has choked several waterbodies across the State. The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked the authorities to elaborate on how the aquatic plant could be treated as a resource to generate various value-added products.

Though the Department of Inland Navigation suggested deployment of people living near the canals in the process of removing water hyacinths, experts from the TERI School of Advanced Studies, New Delhi, pointed out that they might not be willing to undertake it as the local population had alternative sources of livelihood. It suggested utilising the services of Kudumbashree workers to address the weed menace. 

A proposal to train them in marketing the value-added products also emerged. The representatives of Kottapuram Integrated Development Society stated that Kudumbashree workers were interested in the removal of water hyacinth. They also expressed their willingness to impart training for the self-help groups while pointing out that it would offer a sustainable livelihood for Kudumbashree workers.

A study is being carried out in the Vembanad lake by TERI based on the idea of creating a circular economy (sustainable economy model based on reusing and recycling materials) aimed at eliminating the weed and creating value through business models. It has suggested the use of low-end technology to develop value-added products out of water hyacinth. The attempt is to reduce the cost of the value-added products.

