Environment Day observed at Kollam school

June 07, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant forest conservator V.G. Anilkumar, the chief guest at the World Environment Day celebrations organised by Brook International School, has introduced Madhuca diplostemonous, locally known as Kaavilippa, to the students. “The tree that belongs to the Sapotaceae family and native to the Indian subcontinent, is believed to be on the verge of extinction. The same tree’s saplings were distributed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as part of the inauguration of the State government’s Environment Day celebrations,” said school officials. Fr. G. Abraham Thalothil, school director, presided over the function and saplings of different plants have been distributed to the school school. Various houses and clubs within the school were inaugurated on the occasion.

