HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Environment Day observed at CSIR-NIIST

June 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jyotiranjan S. Ray, director, National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), on Monday underlined the need for innovative solutions to tackle the problem of plastic waste. He was inaugurating the World Environment Day celebrations at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here. C. Anandharamakrishnan, director, CSIR-NIIST, presided. Dr. Ray also inaugurated a model treatment unit on the NIIST campus for treating and recycling greywater from the staff quarters. Dr. Anandharamakrishnan said the NIIST plans to replicate the treatment system in residential areas and commercial spaces for treating greywater in a sustainable manner.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.