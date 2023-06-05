Environment Day observed at CSIR-NIIST

June 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Jyotiranjan S. Ray, director, National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), on Monday underlined the need for innovative solutions to tackle the problem of plastic waste. He was inaugurating the World Environment Day celebrations at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here. C. Anandharamakrishnan, director, CSIR-NIIST, presided. Dr. Ray also inaugurated a model treatment unit on the NIIST campus for treating and recycling greywater from the staff quarters. Dr. Anandharamakrishnan said the NIIST plans to replicate the treatment system in residential areas and commercial spaces for treating greywater in a sustainable manner.