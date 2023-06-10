Environment day golden jubilee: Green corps volunteers plant saplings at Minister’s house

June 10, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Green volunteers planted 50 saplings at the house of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Saturday in connection with the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day. The saplings were presented to the Minister by the district unit of the National Green Corps. Volunteers of the National Green Corps, a programme of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest, visited the Minister’s house and presented 50 different types of saplings to the Minister as part of spreading the message of World Environment Day. It was the golden jubilee of World Environment Day celebrations on June 5 this year. As the theme for this year’s celebrations was solutions to plastic pollution, especially single-use plastics, the Ministers interacted with 50 select students from the district on this theme. In response to the students’ queries, the Minister said more lessons on environment would be included in Science and Humanities streams as part of school curriculum revision. The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment supervises the National Green Corps in the district. The volunteers of the corps will plant 50,000 saplings in the district, its coordinator Binny Sahithy said. Mr. Binny, academic coordinator S. Satheesh Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

