Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj has banned entry of the public to tourism spots in the district on June 27 (Thursday) owing to heavy rain.

Ms. Raj urged people to avoid journeys, except emergency trips, to the district during heavy rain. She also banned quarrying and removal of mud with excavators on Thursday and Friday.

