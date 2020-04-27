Entry to State via four check-posts only

Kerala may grant entry for those stranded in other States after the lockdown only via the interstate check-posts at Amaravila, Walayar, Muthanga, and Manjeswaram and after a thorough screening.

The Transport Department, which chalked out a protocol for Keralites returning from other States, also favours entry of private vehicles only through these four check-posts.

Entry will be permitted through these check-posts only between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The operation of interstate buses will have to be decided by the Centre as air-conditioned contract carriages will not be allowed.

Those reaching the check-posts will have to carry COVID-19 negative certificate and wear masks and subject themselves to screening. The police, health and local body officials will be present at the check-posts.

A 14-day compulsory home quarantine has been proposed for all those entering the State. Those with symptoms of fever, cough, and breathlessness will be shifted to a COVID centre/ hospital directly from the check-posts.

The Department of Non Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) will commence online registration for those wishing to return from the other States on Wednesday.

Sources said the protocol would come up at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.