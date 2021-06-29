Entry to island: HC adjourns MPs’ petition

KOCHI

29 June 2021 16:18 IST

The Kerala High Court adjourned to July 7 hearing on a writ petition by Elmaram Kareem, A.M.Ariff, and V.Sivadasan, CPI(M) MPs seeking a directive to the Lakshadweep administration to issue them permits to visit the island.

The petitioners said that they they wanted to visit the island to understand the current situation and hear the grievances of the people in Lakshadweep.

Advertising

Advertising

Though they had approached the Administrator for an entry permit, they were asked to postpone their visit.

The petitioners were denied permission because the administration wanted to hide its oppressive and arbitrary actions.

The Administrator had visited the island and returned without complying with the COVID protocol and existing SOP. The action of the Administrator in denying them entry permits was arbitrary and unconstitutional, they contended.