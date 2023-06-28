Entry to beaches in Kannur blocked due to heavy rain

June 28, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KANNUR

With heavy rain lashing Kannur, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has banned entry of visitors to beaches.

DTPC secretary K.K. Jijesh said boards had been erected informing people not to visit beaches until further orders in the wake of a warning from the District Disaster Management Authority.

Residents of coastal areas have been advised to remain cautious as there is a possibility of high waves.

Meanwhile, several places in the district faced waterlogging due to incessant rain on Tuesday. Four houses were inundated at Mattanur. Traffic was affected due to landslip near the national highway at Kuppam in Taliparamba.

With the monsoon gaining strength, the district experienced 155.5 mm rainfall in catchment areas.

