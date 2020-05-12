Entry pass must for people arriving by trains

As part of containing the spread of COVID-19, entry pass has been made mandatory for those travelling by special trains in the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi sector. The passengers have been asked to apply for the entry pass on https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in as per the new guidelines issued by the government. Those who have applied for pass indicating modes of travel other than train should resubmit the application indicating the mode as ‘train’.

Quarantine

In the arriving railway station — Kozhikode, Ernakulam Junction and Thiruvananthapuram — the details of the passengers will be verified and a medical screening will be conducted. Quarantine guidelines will be the same as that of persons coming by road. Vehicles for arriving passengers will be allowed only to the designated place and only the driver will be permitted to pick up the passenger, subject to social distancing norms. The driver will also be put in home quarantine for 14 days.

The district administrations will provide facilities at stations for medical screening and issuing exit passes to those travelling out of the State. Passengers with valid tickets should reach the stations at least four hours before departure for medical screening and obtaining certificate. The screening will be limited to convey asymptomatic status of the person. Contact history with COVID-19 confirmed cases will be recorded in the certificate as per self-declaration.

Train 02432 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani superfast special train will leave New Delhi at 11.25 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays from May 13 to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.25 a.m. on the third day. The train will reach Mangaluru Junction at 6.25 p.m. and Kozhikode at 9.52 p.m. on the second day and Ernakulam Junction at 1.40 a.m. on the third day.

Return journey

Train 02431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Rajdhani superfast special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 7.45 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from May 15 to reach New Delhi at 12.40 p.m. on the third day. The train will reach Ernakulam Junction at 11.10 p.m. on the same day and Kozhikode at 2.47 a.m. and Mangaluru Junction at 6 a.m. on the second day.

The train will have one first class, five AC 2-tier and 11 AC 3-tier coaches.