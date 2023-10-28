ADVERTISEMENT

Entry of multi-axle vehicles to be restricted on Thamarassery Ghat Road

October 28, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The move comes in the wake of recurring traffic snarls in the mountain pass

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has decided to restrict the entry of multi-axle vehicles and larger goods carriers to the Thamarassery Ghat Road on weekends and public holidays to address the recurring traffic snarls on the route. The restrictions will be in place between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

An order issued to this effect by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh here on Saturday said entry would be restricted for all trucks with more than six wheels. The regulation would be in place on all Mondays too between 6 a.m and 9 a.m, the order said.

Instructions were also issued to the Thamarassery police for setting up an emergency mechanism to support the speedy removal or repair of accident vehicles. They were also asked to intensify action against illegal parking. The new regulations would be enforced as such until further orders, officials said.

