Entry of heavy vehicles on Thamarassery Ghat Road restricted from Oct. 7

Published - October 06, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Entry of heavy vehicles will be restricted on the Thamarassery Ghat Road from October 7 (Monday) to facilitate emergency repair work near the hairpin curves. The restrictions will be in effect during the daytime until October 11, according to a press release.

Kozhikode / Kerala

