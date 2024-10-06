Entry of heavy vehicles on Thamarassery Ghat Road restricted from Oct. 7

Entry of heavy vehicles will be restricted on the Thamarassery Ghat Road from October 7 (Monday) to facilitate emergency repair work near the hairpin curves. The restrictions will be in effect during the daytime until October 11, according to a press release.
