Kerala

Entry for returning people only via Kumily

Vehicles with food items via Bodimettu

The border check-posts at Kumily, Cumbom Mettu, Bodimettu and Marayur are being monitored by personnel of various departments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Those coming from other States are allowed entry to the State only through Kumily.

Only vehicles carrying food items are allowed through the Bodimettu check-post. Vehicles carrying vegetables and fruits are screened and the passes issued by the two States are verified. On an average, 10 to 20 vehicles pass through the check-post a day.

Vehicles are checked by officials of the Health, Police, Forest and Excise Departments. Vehicles coming from Tamil Nadu should return in six hours after offloading the goods.

Police officers upload the details and photo of the vehicle and the driver on the COVID-19 app.

When the vehicle passes through a check-post, the details will be available there. Some vehicles transferred goods to another vehicle from the State at the check-post and return as those coming from other States have to undergo 14 days of quarantine, said an official at the Bodimettu check-post.

