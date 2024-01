January 05, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has invited entries for the State Film Awards 2023.

Feature films and children’s films censored between January 1 to December 31, 2023, books and articles published in 2023 will be considered for the awards.

The application form is available in the website www.keralafilm.com. The last date for submission is 5 p.m. on February 5.