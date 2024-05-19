GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Entries invited for Nooranad Haneef Novel Puraskaram

Published - May 19, 2024 06:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Entries are invited for the 14th Nooranad Haneef Novel Puraskaram for young writers.

Novels written by authors below the age of 45 will be considered for the award that carries a purse of ₹25,052, a citation, and statuette. Those interested can submit three copies of their works published in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 as first edition to R. Vipinchandran, publicity convener, Nooranad Haneef Anusmarana Samiti, Kollam District Bank Employees Cooperative Society, Chinnakada, before June 10.

For more details contact 9447453537, 9447472150.

