Entries invited for Nooranad Haneef Novel Puraskaram

May 20, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Entries are invited for the 13th Nooranad Haneef Novel Puraskaram for young writers. Novels written by authors below the age of 45 will be considered for the award that carries a purse of ₹25,052, a citation and statuette. Those interested can submit three copies of their works published in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 as first edition to R. Vipinchandran, Publicity Convenor, Nooranad Haneef Anusmarana Samiti, Kollam District Bank Employees Cooperative Society, Chinnakada, Kollam-1 before July 10. For more details, contact 9447453537, 9447472150.

