Entries invited for Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework

July 05, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has invited applications from higher education institutions in the State to participate in the first edition of the ranking system under the Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF).

According to an official release on Tuesday, all institutions that have participated in the All Kerala Higher Education Survey will be considered pre-registration institutions in the ranking system. Institutions that wish to participate in the Kerala Rankings 2023 and have not participated in the survey thus far should register through the website www.kirf.kshec.org. Registration commenced on Wednesday.

Further details can be obtained by contacting the KSHEC by mailing kirf@kshec.org or by dialling 0471-2301292, 9446531005 or 7561018708.