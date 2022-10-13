Entries invited for International Theatre Festival of Kerala

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 13, 2022 20:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival directorate of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) – 2023 has invited entries from national and international theatre companies/groups, curators and cultural activists for the festival scheduled to be held from February 5 to February 14, 2023 in Thrissur. The theme of the upcoming edition of the fest is ‘Humanities must unite.’

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Entries should be submitted in the following prescribed format. High-resolution video/video link of full performance with supporting documents has to be provided along with the application. Entries should reach the Directorate before November 12, 2022, according to a press release from the directorate here on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app