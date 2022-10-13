Entries invited for International Theatre Festival of Kerala

The festival directorate of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) – 2023 has invited entries from national and international theatre companies/groups, curators and cultural activists for the festival scheduled to be held from February 5 to February 14, 2023 in Thrissur. The theme of the upcoming edition of the fest is ‘Humanities must unite.’

Entries should be submitted in the following prescribed format. High-resolution video/video link of full performance with supporting documents has to be provided along with the application. Entries should reach the Directorate before November 12, 2022, according to a press release from the directorate here on Thursday.