Entries invited for G. Prabhakaran Environmental Excellence Award

Entries are invited from journalists and conservationists for the maiden Environmental Excellence Award instituted in the name of G. Prabhakaran, former correspondent of The Hindu in Palakkad in Kerala.

The award, instituted by Prabhakaran’s family, will be given away on his first death anniversary on October 7.

Journalists and environmentalists who have contributed to nature conservation by focussing on sensitive environmental issues in Kerala can apply. Digital image of newspaper articles published since October 2023 should be emailed to greenawardgp@gmail.com before September 2. Applicant’s bio data, a photograph, and a certificate from the news editor should be attached.

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹30,000 and a citation.

The organisers said hard copies need not be sent. For details, they can be contacted at 9447078870.