Entries invited for Chathannur Mohan Sahitya Puraskaram

February 06, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Chathannur Mohan Foundation has invited entries for its Chathannur Mohan Sahitya Puraskaram 2024. Short story collections published in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as first edition will be considered for the award. Translations will not be accepted while authors, publishers and readers can submit entries. Three copies of the book along with a document proving age should be sent to Dr. Ananthu Mohan, Yadukulam, Journalist Nagar, Kadapakkada PO, Kollam 691008. Last date for accepting entries is March 15. For more details, contact the number: 9447177581 . The award, that carries a purse of ₹25,000, a statuette and a citation, will be handed over at a function to be held at Kollam on June 15.

