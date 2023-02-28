ADVERTISEMENT

Entries invited for Chathannur Mohan Sahitya Puraskaram

February 28, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Chathannur Mohan Foundation has invited entries for its Chathannur Mohan Sahitya Puraskaram. Poetry collections published in 2020, 2021 and 2022 as first edition will be considered for the award. Translations will not be accepted and readers too can recommend books. Three copies of the book should be sent to Ananthu Mohan, Flat Number 6 C, A.C. Road, Vintage Apartment, Ulloor PO, Thiruvananthapuram – 695011.

The last date for accepting entries is March 31. For more details, contact 8921762263. The award which carries a purse of ₹25,000, a statuette and a citation will be handed over at a function to be held on June 15 in Kollam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US