Entries invited for Chathannur Mohan Sahitya Puraskaram

February 28, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Chathannur Mohan Foundation has invited entries for its Chathannur Mohan Sahitya Puraskaram. Poetry collections published in 2020, 2021 and 2022 as first edition will be considered for the award. Translations will not be accepted and readers too can recommend books. Three copies of the book should be sent to Ananthu Mohan, Flat Number 6 C, A.C. Road, Vintage Apartment, Ulloor PO, Thiruvananthapuram – 695011.

The last date for accepting entries is March 31. For more details, contact 8921762263. The award which carries a purse of ₹25,000, a statuette and a citation will be handed over at a function to be held on June 15 in Kollam.

