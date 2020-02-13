Entries invited for capsule writing contest

The capsule literary magazine Innu will organise a State-level capsule writing competition as part of publishing a work titled Sangha Tharamgam.

Participants can send either a poem or a story that should not exceed 12 lines.

The prize winning story and poem will be included in the Sangha Tharamgam, and recognized with cash awards and citations. The entries should be sent by post to Manambur Rajanbabu, Malappuram 676505 before February 25.

The envelope should include the author’s full address, phone number, a photo and stamp for ₹5.

For details, Mr. Rajanbabu can reached on 9387475279.