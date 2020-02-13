Entries invited for capsule writing contest

The capsule literary magazine Innu will organise a State-level capsule writing competition as part of publishing a work titled Sangha Tharamgam.
Participants can send either a poem or a story that should not exceed 12 lines.
The prize winning story and poem will be included in the Sangha Tharamgam, and recognized with cash awards and citations. The entries should be sent by post to Manambur Rajanbabu, Malappuram 676505 before February 25.
The envelope should include the author’s full address, phone number, a photo and stamp for ₹5.
For details, Mr. Rajanbabu can reached on 9387475279.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.