Entries invited for Ayurveda essay competition

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala has invited entries from Ayurveda students and house surgeons in Kerala for an essay competition to be held in honour of Aryavaidyan N.V.K. Varier and Aryavaidyan Madhavikutty. The topic will be ‘relevance of research in Ayurveda’. The first prize will be ₹10,000 and a citation, and the second prize ₹8,000 and a citation. The last date for submission of essays either in Malayalam or English is July 31. For details, Arya Vaidya Sala can be contacted at 0483-2742225 or 2746665.