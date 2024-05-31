GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Entries invited for Ayurveda essay competition

Published - May 31, 2024 08:14 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala has invited entries from Ayurveda students and house surgeons in Kerala for an essay competition to be held in honour of Aryavaidyan N.V.K. Varier and Aryavaidyan Madhavikutty. The topic will be ‘relevance of research in Ayurveda’. The first prize will be ₹10,000 and a citation, and the second prize ₹8,000 and a citation. The last date for submission of essays either in Malayalam or English is July 31. For details, Arya Vaidya Sala can be contacted at 0483-2742225 or 2746665.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.