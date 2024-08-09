Entries invited for 29th IFFK

Entries have been invited to the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Filmmakers can submit their entries from August 9 onwards through the website www.iffk.in. Last date for submissions is September 9. Films made between September 1, 2023 and August 31, 2024 are eligible for International Competition, Indian Cinema Now and Malayalam Cinema Today categories.

The festival, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 13 to 20 this year.

