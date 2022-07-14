Entries for national Ayurveda essay competition invited

Last date for receipt of entries is August 24

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala has invited entries for the 54 th national Ayurveda essay competition for the Vaidyaratnam P.S. Warrier Award. The entries can be in either Malayalam or English.

The Arya Vaidya Sala has been holding the competition for over half a century along with its prestigious annual Ayurveda seminars. “We have been conducting the seminars and essay competitions as part of our efforts to propagate the practice of classic Ayurveda and to strengthen its knowledge base,” said Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai here on Thursday.

Only registered Ayurvedic medical practitioners can participate in the essay competition. The first prize winner will get a cash award of ₹25,000 and the second prize winner ₹15,000.

‘Insulin resistance–an Ayurvedic approach’ will be the topic for the essay competition. The last date for receipt of entries is August 24.

Rules and regulations are available on www.aryavaidyasala.com or on the Facebook page of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala. The organisers can also be contacted by email: publications@aryavaidyasala.com