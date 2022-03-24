Entrepreneurship training for women
Entry to be reserved for 30 persons
Kozhikode
The Kerala Women’s Development Corporation is planning to organise a six-day entrepreneurship development training programme for women next month. Entry will be reserved for 30 women for the State-level programme. It will be open for candidates aged between 18 and 55, a press release said.
