Kerala

Entrepreneurship training for women

Kozhikode

The Kerala Women’s Development Corporation is planning to organise a six-day entrepreneurship development training programme for women next month. Entry will be reserved for 30 women for the State-level programme. It will be open for candidates aged between 18 and 55, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2022 7:25:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/entrepreneurship-training-for-women/article65256012.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY