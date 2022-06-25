An ‘Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme for KAU students’ organised by the Central Training Institute under the Directorate of Extension, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), in collaboration with National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Hyderabad, concluded at College of Agriculture, Vellanikkara, on Saturday.

Fifty students from College of Agriculture, College of Forestry, and College of Cooperation Banking and Management, Vellanikkara, participated in the training. Experts from KAU, NAARM, NABARD and DIC, Thrissur handled the sessions. Successful entrepreneurs shared their experiences in agribusiness.

M. Balakrishnan, Principal Scientist, NAARM, Hyderabad, functioned as the programme coordinator and gave an overview of the training programme. Dr. Manichellappan, Dean, College of Agriculture, Vellanikkara, presided over the inaugural session and stressed that students must gain self confidence in creating employment opportunities to meet the current demands existing in society.

“The Entrepreneurship Development Programme is basically designed to instill entrepreneurial motive and spirit among students, cultivate and nurture the skills and capabilities necessary for playing successfully the role as an entrepreneur. Kerala has lot of potential in the value addition of spices, coconut, tuber crops, farm mechanisation, production of bio-inputs, etc. Farm tourism is another sector wherein agricultural graduates have immense scope of startups and creation of employment opportunities. Agricultural graduates are the best suitable persons who can manage technology driven startups in agriculture sector,” he said.

Dr. Jayasree Krishnankutty M, Director of Extension, Kerala Agricultural University highlighted the relevance of entrepreneurship development programme for agricultural graduates in the present day context and advised all the students to make use of the best opportunities available and build up their career successfully.

End.mini