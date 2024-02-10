Entrepreneurs should become Kerala’s ambassadors, says P. Rajeeve

February 10, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has called upon entrepreneurs to become Kerala’s ambassadors “as an industry-friendly environment has emerged in the State.”

The Minister said unlike other places, Kerala had not had turbulent industrial issues of late. “It is also a positive sign that adverse news reporting regarding industries in Kerala is also changing,” he said while inaugurating a Machinery Expo organised by the Industries department at the Kinfra International Exhibition Centre here on Saturday.

The Minister said the two years observed as years of entrepreneurship had turned out to be successful. The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector saw nearly ₹91,000-crore investment in the past five years. “The scope for industrial development in Kerala is limited by sparse availability of land, but industries focused on expertise and skills can make the State draw the attention of the world. The government intends to release policies pertaining to export promotion, logistics, and environmental and social governance after obtaining Cabinet clearance early next month,” he added.

Mr. Rajeeve also said that the expansion of the Kinfra exhibition centre was on the government’s agenda. An Artificial Intelligence conclave would be held in Kochi in July, he said.

Uma Thomas, MLA, presided over the function. The expo will be under way till February 13.

