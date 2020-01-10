Entrepreneurs seek investor-friendly rules

A host of entrepreneurs from Kerala, who have made their mark globally, sought a number of changes, including amendments to the Kerala Land Reforms Act, building rules, and the Factories Act, to augment investments to the State.

Participating in the global investors meet ASCEND 2020, which began here on Thursday, they sought an effective fast-track system to obtain electricity and water connections and also environment clearance. They also demanded that the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) increase its loan ceiling to ₹100 crore.

The business community has to be insulated from the ordeal of shuttling from one government office to the other, said V.K. Mathews, founder and executive chairman of th IBS Group.

Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board V.K. Ramachandran said the government was committed to sustainable investment that generated sound income and employment.

CMD of LuLu Group International M.A. Yusuffali said Kerala must market its immense potential, rather than exaggerate issues such as the spread of Nipah virus, which affected its exports of vegetables and fruits.

‘Play to strengths’

“Setting up big industries is tough, due to high population density. But strengths like IT and tourism must be optimally tapped,” he said.

Founder of ESAF Group K. Paul Thomas, who is also Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Kerala State Council, said Keralites had commendable integrity.

On the sidelines of the programme, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the website of the government initiative Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Ltd. (OKIH) - okih.org.

Earlier, referring to start-ups, Mr. Vijayan said over 2,000 of them had already come up across Kerala providing employment to 30,000 people, attracting foreign direct investment of ₹500 crore.

Minister for Industries P. Jayarajan said the government emphasised economic development through agro-industrial growth. Chief Secretary Tom Jose welcomed the gathering.

The 100-odd projects being showcased at the event were ratified by the KPMG as viable, based on a study.

A coffee table book about the infrastructure development agency Kinfra too was released.