Entrepreneur couple close down furniture unit, go missing

Alleged harassment by Thalassery Municipality

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 26, 2022 01:57 IST

A couple running a furniture unit closed it down and was reported missing following alleged harassment by Thalassery municipal officials.

Raj Kabir, 58, son of writer K. Thayat, and his wife Sreedevi, 48, who ran the unit, have been missing from their home at Panur since Tuesday morning.

They had been running the unit at the Ernholi Industrial Park. The municipality had reportedly accused the unit of encroaching upon its space and had served notice on the couple stipulating a fine of ₹4.5 lakh.

However, the couple moved the Kerala High Court against the civic body. It is learnt that despite obtaining a favourable order from the High Court, the municipality did not allow them to reopen the unit.

In a social media post, the couple had accused the municipality of harassing them, as a result of which it was impossible for them to go ahead with the business.

Meanwhile, Municipal Chairperson K.M. Jamunarani denied the allegation, saying that the notice was served on the couple as they had encroached upon land owned by the municipality. Though the couple was granted permission to occupy 300 square metres of land, they made use of over 900 square metres. The municipality cannot regularise such illegal activities, she said.

“However, when they produced the court order, it was accepted and permission was granted to reopen the factory,” she said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and started an investigation.

