Entregar Solutions opens office in Technopark Kollam

Published - November 05, 2024 07:52 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mortgage processing service provider Entregar Solutions Pvt Ltd. has opened its office at Technopark Kollam (Technopark Phase-V) here.

The new office, the second facility in the country, is located on the second floor of SBC 4 at Technopark Kollam, which is India’s first lakeside IT park.

Entregar Solutions provides end-to-end mortgage processing that assists loan originators and mortgage lenders in streamlining their business processes. It also offers mortgage business process management services that fulfil the intensive requirements of mortgage lenders and brokers. Founded in 2012, the leadership team of Entregar Solutions comprises Shyam Chandrasekhar, Chief Executive Officer of Global Operations; Praveen, Managing Director and Director of Operations; and Nikhil, Director.

The office of Entregar Solutions in Technopark Phase-V serves as its corporate headquarters, while the company has also established a branch office in Plano, Texas, the U.S., reflecting its global footprint and commitment to international growth.

