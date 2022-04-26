Kerala

Entrance test for admission to Navodaya Vidyalayas

Kozhikode

The entrance exam for admissions to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be held at 12 centres in Kozhikode district on April 30. Contact 9496668500, 9074824574, and 9446468286 for enquiries.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2022 8:48:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/entrance-test-on-april-30/article65357751.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY