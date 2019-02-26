Entrance exams to go online

The entrance examinations of professional courses, except engineering, will go online for the upcoming academic year, Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel has said.

The online system would be introduced for the engineering entrance examinations from the next year onwards, he said.

The government has its task cut out while extending the reform for engineering courses, owing to the large number of candidates appearing for the examination. Mr. Jaleel said that the required number of examination centres would have to be ascertained prior to overhauling the system. Classrooms in government schools which had turned hi-tech in recent times could be used for the purpose, Mr. Jaleel said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Besides, 5% of the seats in all engineering colleges in the State would be reserved for underprivileged students from the next academic year. Discussions have been initiated with self-financing engineering college managements. The selected students will be able to undergo coaching free-of-cost through the scheme.

The Higher Education Department was also actively considering delegating greater responsibilities pertaining to the conduct of examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses to colleges. While the respective institutions could be required to handle the examinations of the first, third and fifth semesters, the others will be undertaken by the universities. The proposed reform is touted to bring down the work load at universities, which will be able to devote more time to effectively implement academic reforms.

A uniform academic calendar will come into effect in all universities from the next academic year. A reservation system will be introduced for admissions to M.Phil and Ph.D. courses.

Mr. Jaleel said that file adalats would be organised every three months in universities, the office of the Principal Secretary (Higher Education), Directorate of Collegiate Education and offices of the Deputy Directors of Collegiate Education. A sub-centre of the Kerala State Civil Service Academy will come up in Kollam.