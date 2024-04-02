Entrance coaching on KITE VICTERS

April 02, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched ‘Crack the Entrance’ programme, comprising online classes and interactive portal, to help students prepare for medical and engineering entrance exams.

As part of the program, special classes will be telecast on KITE VICTERS educational channel commencing Wednesday at 7 p.m. In addition, students will also have access to an online platform at www.entrance.kite.kerala.gov.in for practice, which features video lessons, assignments, and mock tests.

An official release added that the programme will benefit students lagging behind in public entrance exams due to lack of support. It will also be useful for students who want to consolidate the concepts they have learned and for those who are preparing for competitive exams.

The classes covering mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology will be telecast from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be two repeat telecasts of the same classes the next day, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A total of 30 hours of classes will be telecast for each subject. Mock tests and assignments will be given after the completion of telecast of each class.

The programme will be also available on the YouTube page of the KITE VICTERS educational channel.

K. Anvar Sadath, chief executive officer, KITE, said students who are completing their Plus Two studies in government and aided schools this year can use the portal by providing their school admission number and date of birth.

