Entire staff, doctors at RCC to go on open strike from Thursday

December 13, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Winds of discontent are once again blowing into a storm at the Regional Cancer Centre here where the entire fraternity of doctors, nurses and other employees have decided to go on open strike on Thursday (December 15) to protest against the alleged indifference of RCC authorities and the State government in addressing the issues raised over the past several months.

Doctors’ Association of RCC (DARCC), RCC Staff Association (RCCSA), Nurses’ Association of RCC (NARCC) and RCC Employees’ Congress (RCCEC) have given the strike call on December 15 when they will strike work from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and stage demonstrations drawing attention to their demands.

The doctors and other employees are demanding the correction of anomalies in the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission in RCC, correction of pay matrix, restoration of HRA without capping, reinstation of TA and implementation of pay revision with effect from January 2016 and payment of salary arrears since 2016.

They have also highlighted their concerns regarding the pension scheme, implementation of grade promotion for all employees, among other issues.

The staff and the doctors at RCC pointed out that they had been waiting patiently for a long time, hoping that the authorities would take steps to resolve their issues, but to no avail.

The protest on December 15 is just the first phase of the agitations being planned, they said.