Entire paddy to be procured by Vishu: Balan

Minister for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes A.K. Balan said here on Friday that the government would procure the entire paddy before Vishu festival in Palakkad.

Addressing a meeting convened at the District Collectorate here to discuss the crisis facing the paddy sector in view of the lockdown, Mr. Balan said that arrangements would be made to ensure that the entire paddy was harvested and procured before mid-April.

He said paddy harvesting and procurement would be treated like an essential service. People engaged in the service like operators of harvesting machines, loading staff, transport drivers, and weigh bridge operators would get permission for movement. He said only 20% of the paddy remained to be harvested.

Fifteen mills in the district are currently procuring paddy in the district, apart from 28 mills from other districts. With lockdown in place, vehicles have stopped coming from other districts. Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty said that vehicles would be given permission to come and collect paddy as part of procurement.

According to Supplyco sources, 150,000 metric tonne paddy is expected to be procured in the current season. Supplyco has already procured 42,000 metric tonne paddy in the season.

K.V. Vijayadas, MLA, District Collector D. Balamurali, Additional District Magistrate T. Vijayan, Agriculture Department officials and mill owners were among those who attended the meet.