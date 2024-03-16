Enthusiastic participation of children at the JSW Futurescapes-Young World painting competition 

March 16, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thrissur

The JSW Futurescapes painting competition, organised in association with The Hindu Young World, at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall in Thrissur witnessed enthusiastic participation of children on Saturday. In all, 124 students from 15 schools participated in the regional finale.

Noted poet and script writer P.N. Gopikrishnan inaugurated the event. Addressing the children, he noted that only art and culture can make the world, marred by wars and conflicts, liveable. He asked the young artists to explore every opportunity to develop their creativity.

Niya Fathima P.P. , Saint Francis, School (Sub Junior); Saikrishnan Prasant, Kulapati Munshi Bhavan’s Vidhya Mandir, Pottore (Junior) and Gadha Jayaj, Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi (senior) became winners of first prize in their respective categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theertha M.U. (Kendriya Vidyalaya, Thrissur) and Shreeyuktha Prajesh (Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kanjikode) won second and third prize respectively in the sub-junior level.

Eva Joseph (Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi School) and Parvathy Rajeesh (Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi School) won second and third prize respectively in the junior category.

Cheryl Teresa Chalissery (Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Poochatty) and Monal Peroth (Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Poochatty) won second and third prize respectively in the senior category.

Talents praised

Abhilash Das, Principal, Government College of Fine Arts, Thrissur, who was the judge of the competition, told the children that their talent need not be determined on the basis of the prizes won in the competition. Every child who participated in the event is a winner. More than winning the prize, participating in such events is important, he said. He congratulated the participants for showcasing their talents in the event.

Mr. Abhilash also invited the children to visit Government College of Fine Arts, whenever they get time to get more exposure on painting.

All children who qualified for participating in the event were presented with medals and certificates. The toppers in all the categories received trophies and certificates. Seven participants in each category won consolation prizes, which included a medal and a certificate.

The toppers in the three categories can participate in the national finale. The date and venue of the event will be announced later. The event was sponsored by JSW steels.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.